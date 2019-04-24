Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Hugli-Chuchura in West Bengal.

Pratul Chandra Saha of Indian National Congress, Pradip Saha of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Vijay Kumar Mahato of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr. Ratna De (Nag) of All India Trinamool Congress and Locket Chatterjee of Bharatiya Janata Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRATUL CHANDRA SAHA Indian National Congress 2 PRADIP SAHA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 VIJAY KUMAR MAHATO Bahujan Samaj Party 4 DR. RATNA DE (NAG) All India Trinamool Congress 5 LOCKET CHATTERJEE Bharatiya Janata Party 6 BHASKAR GHOSH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SAJAL ADHIKARI Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 8 DULAL CH. HEMBRAM Independent 9 NOOR HOSSAIN MONDAL Independent

The Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram and Dhanekhali (SC).

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Dr Ratna De (Nag) of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ratna De won the seat by getting 614,312 votes.