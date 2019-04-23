close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

The polling number of this constituency is 25 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency
Representational image

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Hugli-Chuchura in West Bengal. 

The Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail and Panchla.

Prasun Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prasun Banerjee won the seat by getting 488,461 votes. He defeated Sridip Bhattacharya of CPI(M) who had recorded 291,505 votes. BJP candidate George Baker had secured 248,120 votes.

Banerjee has been representing the seat since 2013, is seeking his third term from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Sumitra Adhikari and BJP's Rantidev Sengupta on the seat. 

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyHowrah Lok Sabha constituency
