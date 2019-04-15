Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Adv. Dean Kuriakose of Indian National Congress, Leethesh PT of Bahujan Samaj Party and Adv. Joice George (Independent) are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. DEAN KURIAKOSE Indian National Congress 2 LEETHESH P. T. Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BIJU KRISHNAN Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 4 M. SELVARAJ Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 5 GOMATHY Independent 6 Adv, JOICE GEORGE Independent 7 BABY K. A. Independent 8 REJI NJALLANI Independent

Idukki constituency covers seven assembly segments – Thodupuzha, Devicolam which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Idukki, Udumbanchola, Peermade, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Joice George, an Independent candidate– won by getting a margin of over 50 thousand votes. He had defeated Dean Kuriakose of the Indian National Congress (INC). George had secured 382019 votes while Kuriakose got 331477 votes.