Jammu & Kashmir: 7 people booked for not depositing weapons ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, an FIR has been registered against seven people here for not depositing their licensed weapons, ahead of the ensuing general elections, police said.

"As per the Election Commission guidelines, all weapons must be deposited during elections. District Magistrate, Doda had issued an order. Hence, FIR was lodged against them for keeping the weapons illegally and violating the order," said Shabir Ahmed Malik, SSP, Doda.

The Lok Sabha elections will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the elections will be held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and on May 6.