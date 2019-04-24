Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Narendra Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sharwan Kumar S/O Gokal Ram of Indian National Congress and Ajay Pal of Bahujan Mukti Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NARENDRA KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SHARWAN KUMAR S/O GOKAL RAM Indian National Congress 3 AJAY PAL Bahujan Mukti Party 4 KRISHAN KUMAR JANGIR Rashtriya Mangalam Party 5 Dr. TEJPAL KATEWA Right to Recall Party 6 MAHANT AKASH GIRI Independent 7 KAILASH KARWASARA Independent 8 GURU GOKUL CHAND RASHTRAWADI Independent 9 BALDEV PRASAD SAINI Independent 10 BHIM SINGH Independent 11 MOHD. YUNUS Independent 12 SHARWAN KUMAR S/O HUKMA RAM Independent

Jhunjhunu constituency covers eight assembly segments – Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Santosh Ahlawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.33 lakh votes. She had defeated Raj Bala Ola of the Indian National Congress (INC). Ahlawat had secured 488182 votes while Ola got 254347 votes.