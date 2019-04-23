Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Jhunjhunu constituency covers eight assembly segments – Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Santosh Ahlawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.33 lakh votes. She had defeated Raj Bala Ola of the Indian National Congress (INC). Ahlawat had secured 488182 votes while Ola got 254347 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.42 percent across 1791 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Rajkumar Sharma and Rajbala, both of them were Independent candidates.

In the year 2009, Sheesh Ram Ola of the Indian National Congress managed to secure his winning position by getting over 65 thousand votes against BJP's Dr. Dasrath Singh Shekhawat. While Ola got 306330 seats, Shekhawat secured 240998 seats.

Other members in the fray were Khatri Mustaq of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Sher Singh who was an Independent.