Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Khargone covers eight assembly segments– Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal and Badwani. Of these, Maheshwar, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal and Badwani are reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Subhash Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.57 lakh votes. He had defeated Ramesh Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Subhash Patel had secured 649354 votes while Ramesh Patel got 391475 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 67.67 percent across 1877 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Kailash Awasya of the Aam Aadmi Party and Sanjay Jyoti Gore of the Communist Party of India.

In the year 2009, Makansingh Solanki of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting over 34 thousand votes against Balaram Bachchan of the of the INC. While Solanki got 351296 seats, Bachchan secured 317121 seats.

Other members in the fray were Bhai Kiransingh Badole of the CPI and Rameshvar Dogareeya Rawat who was an Independent.