Lalu approached Arun Jaitley, offered to topple Nitish Kumar government, alleges Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had approached Union Minister Arun Jaitley, offering to topple the Nitish Kumar government in the state in exchange for relief in the fodder scam.

“When Jharkhand High Court gave the verdict in favour of Lalu Yadav in November 2014 that there is no need for a trial in other cases related to fodder scam, CBI went to SC challenging this decision. When CBI went to SC, Lalu sent his messenger Prem Gupta to Arun Jaitley, asking to not let CBI appeal to the SC in the case,” Modi said while addressing the media

“He said that if they get help '24 ghante mein Nitish Kumar ka ilaaj kar dunga', (will take care of Nitish),” Modi alleged.

“Later Lalu Prasad Yadav and Prem Gupta, both met Arun Jaitley and offered to topple Nitish Kumar government. Arun Jaitley clearly said that we can't interfere in CBI's functioning as it is an autonomous institution,” said Modi at the press conference.

Arun Jaitley reportedly told Lalu that the CBI is an autonomous body and he cannot do anything about it.

“Lalu Prasad is a person with no do`s and don`ts and can go to any limit to get his work done. He criticises BJP and RSS all the time but doesn`t have a problem in taking their help," added Modi.

Bihar Deputy CM's comment comes amid claims Lalu that Nitish Kumar tried to join hands with grand alliance after re-joining NDA and sent his emissary Prashant Kishor to him on five occasions.

"RJD supremo who is in jail is still trying to affect the politics of Bihar. In the distribution of ticket, he handled everything from the hospital (under custody)," said Modi adding that the RJD chief is still handling ticket distribution, despite being behind the bars.

With ANI Inputs