List of Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

God's own country Kerala has 20 constituencies. The state will witness an intense battle between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), the CPI(M) lead Left Democratic Front, the BJP-led NDA.

This year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, which is one of the key constituencies in Kerala. Apart from him, two-time sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam are among other prominent candidates to watch out for.

The exit poll predicted that BJP will open its account in Kerala but Congress-led UDF is most likely to taste success in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 while CPI(M) might witness a setback

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Kerala in the Lok Sabha election 2019: