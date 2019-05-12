Lok Sabha election 2019: Key battles to watch out for in sixth phase

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha poll 2019 on Sunday will witness voting in 59 seats spread across seven states. Some of the big names in this phase of elections are Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Dilip Ghosh, Meenakshi Lekhi from BJP, Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kirti Azad from Congress and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party).

Here’s a look at the key battles in the sixth phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll:

UTTAR PRADESH

Sultanpur

Key candidates: Maneka Gandhi (BJP), Chandra Bhadra Singh (BSP), Sanjay Singh (Congress)

2014 result: Varun Gandhi of BJP defeated Pawan Pandey of BSP by 1.78 lakh votes

Allahabad

Key candidates: Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP), Rajendra Singh Patel (SP), Yogesh Shukla (Congress)

2014 results: Shyama Charan Gupta of BJP defeated Remati Raman Singh of SP by 62,000 votes.

Sant Kabir Nagar

Key candidates: Praveen Kumar Nishad (BJP), Bhishma Shankar Tiwari (BSP), Bhal Chandra Yadav (Congress)

2014 result: Sharad Tripathi of BJP won after defeating Bhishma Shankar Tiwari of BSP by a margin of 97,000 votes.

Azamgarh

Key candidates: Akhilesh Yadav (SP) Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ (BJP), Congress has not fielded a candidate

2014 result: Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won the seat by a margin of 63,000 votes.

Live TV

MADHYA PRADESH

Morena

Key candidates: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Ram Niwas Rawat (Cong)

2014 result: BJP's Anoop Mishra had won by a margin of over 1.32 lakh votes defeating Dr Govind Singh of Congress.

Gwalior

Key candidates: Ashok Singh (Congress), Vivek Shejwalkar (BJP)

2014 result: BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar defeated Congress' Ashok Singh by a margin of over 29,700 votes.

Guna

Key candidates: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), K P Yadav (BJP)

2014 result: Jyotiraditya Scindia won this seat by a margin of 1.27 lakh votes.

Sagar

Key candidates: Prabhu Singh Thakur (Congress), Raj Bahadur Singh (BJP)

2014 result: Laxminarayan Yadav (BJP) defeated Govind Singh Rajput (Congress) by a margin of over 1.2 lakh votes.

Vidisha

Key candidates: Shailendra Patel (Congress), Ramakant Bhargava (BJP)

2014 result: Sushma Swaraj of BJP defeated Congress' Lakshman Singh by a margin of over 4.10 lakh votes.

Bhopal

Key candidates: Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (BJP)

2014 result: Alok Sanjar of BJP defeated P C Sharma of Congress by over 3.70 lakh votes.

BIHAR

Purvi Champaran

Key candidates: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP), Akash Kumar Singh (RLSP), Prabhakar Jaiswal (CPI).

2014 result: BJP's Radha Mohan Singh defeated Binod Kumar Srivastava of RJD by 192,163 votes.

Siwan

Key candidates: Hina Shahab (RJD) and Kavita Kumari (JD-U)

2014 result: BJP's Om Prakash Yadav defeated Hina Sahab (RJD) by more than 1.13 lakh votes

DELHI

North East Delhi

Key candidates: Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Manoj Tiwari (BJP), Dilip Pandey (Aam Aadmi Party)

2014 result: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) defeated Anand Kumar of AAP by 1.44 lakh votes.

East Delhi

Key candidates: Atishi (Aam Aadmi Party), Gautam Gambhir (BJP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress)

2014 result: Mahiesh Girri of BJP defeated AAP’s Raj Mohan Gandhi by 1.9 lakh votes.

JHARKHAND

Dhanbad

Key candidates: Kirti Azad (Congress), PN Singh (BJP)

2014 result: PN Singh won from this seat after defeating Ajay Kumar Dubey of Congress by 2,92,954 votes

WEST BENGAL

Medinipur

Key candidates: Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Manas Bhunia (Trinamool Congress), Biplab Bhatt (Communist Party of India), Sambhu Nath Chatterjee (Congress)

2014 result: TMC's Sandhya Roy defeated Prabodh Panda of the Communist Party of India by a margin of 186,666 votes.

HARYANA

Sonipat

Key candidates: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Ramesh Chander Kaushik (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)), Surender Kumar Chhikara (INLD)

2014 result: Ramesh Chander Kaushik of BJP defeated Jagbir Singh of Congress by 77,414 votes in 2014 .

Hisar

Key candidates: Dushyant Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party), Brijendra Singh (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress)

2014 result: Dushyant Chautala (then in INLD) defeated Haryana Janhit Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi by 31,847 votes.

Gurgaon

Key candidates: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP), Capt Ajay Singh (Congress), Dr Mehmood Khan (JJP), Virender Rana (INLD).

2014 result: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) won after defeating INLD's Zakir Hussain by 274,722 votes.