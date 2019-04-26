Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: 580 companies of central forces to be deployed in Bengal in 4th phase of election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to file his nomination from Varanasi on Friday, April 26, day after his mega roadshow in the temple town drawing massive crowd. Top BJP leaders, Union Ministers, NDA allies and NEDA leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister as he files his papers.

Apart from PM Modi, a slew of other leaders will file their nominations on Friday, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from Ferozpur, his wife Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ashwini Choubey from Patna Sahib Seat and Buxar respectively, Congress' Sunil Jakhad from Gurdaspur and Janata Dal-United's Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda

Political parties will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country. The fourth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election will be held on April 29.

PM Modi will address two rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi and Jabalpur while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Bihar's Samastipur. Both the leaders will also address public meetings in Maharashtra. While PM Modi will address a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on Friday evening while Rahul will speak at Sinnar in Nashik district around the same time. PM Modi will be accompanied by Shiv Sena Chief Udhav Thakre in BKC rally. BJP's Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Raghubar Das will hold a rally in Jharkhand's Dumka while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi will rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai and Darbhanga.

Here are the live updates of the day (April 26):

* West Bengal: The Election Commission will deploy 580 companies of central forces to cover 100 per cent of election booths in the state during the fourth phase of polling. "We expect this will enable us to cover as many as 100 per cent of the polling stations by central forces," the Election Commission official told PTI. On Monday, eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the state - Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum will go to polls.