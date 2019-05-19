Lok Sabha elections 2019: Key contests in seventh and last phase

Voting for seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 started at 7 am on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one union territory. Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the political fate of 918 candidates in this phase.

Big names in the fray are Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, union minister Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib and Misa Bharti from Patlipura.

In this phase, 8 seats each will vote in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Himachal, 1 in Chandigarh, 9 in West Bengal and 3 in Jharkhand.

Let's take a look at some key contests in this phase:

UTTAR PRADESH

Varanasi

Key candidates: Narendra Modi (BJP), Shalini Yadav (SP), Ajay Rai (Congress) and Atiq Ahmed (Independent)

2014 results: Narendra Modi had won after defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 3.7 lakh votes.

Gorakhpur

Key candidates: Ravi Kishan (BJP), Ram Bhual Nishad (SP) and Madhusudhan Tiwari (Congress)

2014 results: BJP's Yogi Adityanath won the seat by defeating Rajmati Nishad of SP by 3.12 lakh votes. In 2018 by-poll SP's Praveen Nishad defeated Upendra Dutt Shukla of the BJP by 21,000 votes.

Kushinagar

Key candidates: Vijay Dubey (BJP) , RPN Singh (Congress) ,Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha (SP)

2014 results: BJP's Rajesh Pandey won the seat by defeating RPN Singh by a margin of 85,000 votes.

Ghosi

Key candidates: Harinarayan Rajbhar (BJP), Bal Krishna Chauhan (Congress), Atul Kumar Singh (BSP)

2014 results: Harinarayan Rajbhar (BJP) won from this seat after defeating Dara Singh Chauhan of BSP by a margin of 1.46 lakh votes.

Ghazipur

Key candidates: Manoj Sinha (BJP), Afzal Ansari (BSP) and Ajit Pratap Kushwaha (Congress)

2014 results: Sitting MP Manoj Sinha won the seat by a margin of 32,000 votes against Shivkanya Kushwaha of SP.

Chandauli

Key candidates: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP), Sanjay Chauhan (SP), Shivkanya Kushwaha (JAP--a Congress ally)

2014 results: Mahendra Nath Pandey (BJP) won the seat after defeating Anil Kumar Maurya of BSP by 1.56 lakh votes.

Mirzapur

In the ring: Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-- a BJP ally), Ram Charitra Nishad (SP), Lalitesh Pati Tripathi (Congress)

2014 result: Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel won the seat by a margin of 2.19 lakh votes after defeating BSP's Samudra Bind.

PUNJAB

Bathinda

Key candidates: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress), Baljinder Kaur (AAP) and Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Punjab Ekta Party)

2014 result: Harsimrat Badal won the seat by defeating Manpreet Singh Badal of Congress by 19,395 votes

Patiala

Key candidates: Preneet Kaur (Congress) Dr Dharamvira Gandhi (Nawan Punjab Party) Surjit Singh Rakhra (SAD)

2014 result: AAP's Dr Dharamvira Gandhi defeated Preneet Kaur of Congress by 20,942 votes

Gurdaspur

Key candidates: Sunil Jakhar (Congress) and Sunny Deol (BJP)

2014 result: BJP's Vinod Khanna defeated Partap Singh Bajwa of Congress by 136,065 votes

Chandigarh

Key candidates: Kirron Kher (BJP) and Pawan Kumar Bansal (Congress)

2014 result: Kirron Kher of BJP defeated Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress by 69,642 votes.

BIHAR

Patna Sahib

Key candidates: Ravishankar Prasad (BJP), Shatrughan Sinha (Congress)

2014 result: Shatrughan Sinha of BJP defeated Kunal Singh of Congress by 265,805 votes.

Patliputra

Key candidates: Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) and Misa Bharti (RJD)

2014 result: Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) defeated Misa Bharti (RJD) by over 40,000 votes

WEST BENGAL

Diamond Harbour

Key candidates: Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Nilanjan Roy (Bharatiya Janata Party), Fuad Halim (Communist Party of India-Marxist), Soumya Aich Roy (Congress)

2014 result: Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) defeated Abul Hasnat (Communist Party of India-Marxist) by over 70,000 votes.

JHARKHAND

Dumka

Key candidates: JMM's Shibu Soren, BJP’s Sunil Soren.

2014 Result: JMM's Shibu Soren defeated Sunil Soren of BJP by 39,193 votes.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Hamirpur

Key candidates: Anurag Thakur (BJP), Ramlal Thakur (Congress)

2014 result: Anurag Thakur defeated Rajender Singh of Congress.

MADHYA PRADESH

Khandwa

Key candidates: Arun Yadav (Congress), Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (BJP), Dayaram Korku (BSP)

2014 result: BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chauhan defeated Congress'Arun Yadav by 259,714 votes.