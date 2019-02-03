Madhya Pradesh people not satisfied with Congress government: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Congress and said that the people in Madhya Pradesh are not satisfied with the state government.

"There is significant relief among the people after the BJP could not form the government in Madhya Pradesh. However, the initial work done by the new (Congress) government has not generated much satisfaction among the people. The atmosphere of oppression is still prevailing," she said.

The BSP chief held a meeting to review the preparedness of her party in various states ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In an official statement, the party said, "Mayawati held a meeting to review the poll preparedness of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, intense review was done vis-a-vis Madhya Pradesh."

Instructions were also issued to party workers to rectify shortcomings and focus on preparations for the election.

