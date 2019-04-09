हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency

File photo

Malappuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It was made by renaming the erstwhile Manjeri Lok Sabha constituency. IUML's PK Kunhalikutty is the current sitting MP from the seat. Kunhalikutty was elected in the 2017 by-election on the seat, after sitting MP E. Ahamed passed away in February 2017. 

Kunhalikutty had defeated his rival CPI(M)’s MB Faisal by a margin of 171,023 votes. 

Lok Sabha election 2014: 

E. Ahamed (IUML): 4,37,723 votes
P. K. Sainaba (CPI(M): 2,42,984
N. Sreeprakash (BJP): 64,705
Total electoral: 1198444
Total voters: 853468
Poll percentage: 71.21

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following assembly segments – Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara and Vallikunnu.

The district of Malappuram survives on the revenue generated by NRIs who work in the Middle East, as the remittances of migrated residents to the Middle Eastern countries is massive.
 
Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.
 

