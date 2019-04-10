Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Malappuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It was made by renaming the erstwhile Manjeri Lok Sabha constituency. IUML's PK Kunhalikutty is the current sitting MP from the seat. Kunhalikutty was elected in the 2017 by-election on the seat, after sitting MP E. Ahamed passed away in February 2017.

Kunhalikutty had defeated his rival CPI(M)’s MB Faisal by a margin of 171,023 votes.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

1 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 2 Unnikrishnan Bharatiya Janata Party 3 V.P. Sanu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 5 Mohamed Ali Independent 6 IT Najeeb Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7 V.P. Sanu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 8 Latheef Indian Union Muslim League 9 Sulekha M Independent 10 Unni Bharatiya Janata Party 11 Adv. Praveen Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 12 Yusuf Independent 13 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 14 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 15 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 16 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League 17 Unnikrishnan Bharatiya Janata Party 18 Abdul Salam K.P Independent 19 Sanu N.K Independent 20 Nissar Methar Independent 21 Nissar Methar Peoples Democratic Party

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following assembly segments – Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara and Vallikunnu.

The district of Malappuram survives on the revenue generated by NRIs who work in the Middle East, as the remittances of migrated residents to the Middle Eastern countries is massive.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

