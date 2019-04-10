close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

Malappuram is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. It was made by renaming the erstwhile Manjeri Lok Sabha constituency. IUML's PK Kunhalikutty is the current sitting MP from the seat. Kunhalikutty was elected in the 2017 by-election on the seat, after sitting MP E. Ahamed passed away in February 2017. 

Kunhalikutty had defeated his rival CPI(M)’s MB Faisal by a margin of 171,023 votes. 

1 P.K. Kunhalikutty Indian Union Muslim League
2 Unnikrishnan Bharatiya Janata Party
3 V.P. Sanu Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4 Abdul Majeed Faizy SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
5 Mohamed Ali Independent
9 Sulekha M Independent
11 Adv. Praveen Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party
12 Yusuf Independent
18 Abdul Salam K.P Independent
19 Sanu N.K Independent
20 Nissar Methar Independent
21 Nissar Methar Peoples Democratic Party

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following assembly segments – Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara and Vallikunnu.

The district of Malappuram survives on the revenue generated by NRIs who work in the Middle East, as the remittances of migrated residents to the Middle Eastern countries is massive. 

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.
 

