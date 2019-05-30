close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee loses cool as people shout 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in West Bengal, calls them 'criminals'

The incident occurred when Bengal CM's motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

Mamata Banerjee loses cool as people shout &#039;Jai Shri Ram&#039; slogans in West Bengal, calls them &#039;criminals&#039;

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the BJP of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Benglis, once again lost her temper over a group of people shouting 'Jai Sri Ram' in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Bengal CM's motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

The TMC supremo was heading to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results when she was confronted by a group of men shouting 'Jai Sri Ram'.

 

Live TV

 

Visibly angry, the Chief Minister quickly came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men shouting 'Jai Sri Ram.'

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard saying.

As soon as the Bengal CM got into her car, the men again started shouting "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, prompting her to disembark from the vehicle once more.

Later, addressing a gathering at Naihati, Mamata Banerjee claimed that a group of BJP workers confronted her convoy and abused her verbally.

"Is this democracy?," she asked.

The TMC chief claimed that those shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were all ''outsiders and BJP people. 

''They were criminals who abused me. They are not from Bengal,'' Banerjee said.

 

The entire incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

The Bhatpara area has been in news during the 2019 polls and reports of clashes between the BJP and the TMC have come from the area since the declaration of the poll results.

The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. 

Singh is considered a 'giant killer' since he defeated TMC veteran Dinesh Trivedi in the 2019 polls.

Tags:
Mamata Banerjeejai sri ram slogansBJPTMCWest BengaBhatpara
Next
Story

Heeraben Modi watches son Narendra take oath as PM of India on TV

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Watch: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Prahlad Joshi take oath as cabinet ministers