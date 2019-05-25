Mamata Banerjee offers to quit as West Bengal CM after Lok Sabha election results, TMC rejects

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday offered to quit as the West Bengal Chief Minister after the Lok Sabha election results. In the recently concluded election, the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 22 and 18 seats respectively after a neck-and-neck battle.

She also lashed out at the Election Commission claiming that the poll panel favoured the BJP. She added that in the past 5 months since the campaign began, the TMC government has not been allowed to function in the state. "Don't know if this happened anywhere in India or not but happened in Bengal. All IAS IPS were under them. The media was controlled and so was EC. An emergency like situation was prevalent in Bengal," she claimed.

Live TV

Though she admitted that the party has lost its seats as compared to the past, she asserted that its vote percentage has increased.

"BJP has spent a lot of money which can put any scam to shame. I'm not Congress and won't cooperate in their destructive work. They have done sided Hindu Muslim politics," she said.

Mamata had held a meeting of TMC leaders on Saturday at her residence in Kalighat. The Mamata Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in West Bengal in the 2014 general elections. BJP has made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While Congress has managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank.