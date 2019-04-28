Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal.

The Mathurapur parliamentary constituency is reserved for the candidates of schedule caste.

It consists of 7 assembly segments. All the seven constituencies of Mathurapur fall under South 24 Pragnas.

They are - Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC) and Magrahat Paschim.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Choudhury Mohan Jatua of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mohan Jatua secured 627,761 votes and trounced CPM candidate Rinku Naskar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mathurapur seat has long been held by CPM from 1971 until 2009 when the voters here voted for AITC.

Some of the noted candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election from this seat are BJP's Shyamaprasad Halder, INC's Krittibas Sardar, TMC has renominated Choudhary Mohan Jatua this time again, while CPI(M) has nominated Dr Sarat Halder.

The key electoral contest here is between ruling AITC, CPM and BJP, which is trying to expand its presence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state which sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.