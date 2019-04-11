close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952. It is reserved for the SC category. 

Ashok Kumar R of Bahujan Samaj Party, Raja A of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Thiyagarajan M of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rajenthiran N of Makkal Needhi Maiam are some of the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 19) is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments. 

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ASHOK KUMAR, R. Bahujan Samaj Party
2 RAJA, A. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 THIYAGARAJAN, M. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4 RAJENTHIRAN, N. Makkal Needhi Maiam
5 ARUMUKAM, P. Independent
6 RAMASWAMY, M. Independent
7 SUBRAMANI, M. Independent
8 NAGARAJAN, A. Independent
9 RAJARATHINAM, M. Independent
10 RAJA, K. Independent

Also read: Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency

The assembly constituencies that fall in Nilgiris parliamentary constituency are Bhavanisagar (SC), Udhagamandalam, Gudalur (SC), Coonoor, Mettupalayam and Avanashi (SC). 

The electors in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23. 

