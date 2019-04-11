close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency

Chinnaraj Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. 

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency

Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952. It is reserved for the SC category. 

The Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 19) is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments. 

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Nilgiris parliamentary constituency are Bhavanisagar (SC), Udhagamandalam, Gudalur (SC), Coonoor, Mettupalayam and Avanashi (SC). 

The electors in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chinnaraj Gopalakrishnan got 463700 votes and defeated A Raja of the DMK who bagged 358760 votes. 

For the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded M Thiagarajan as its candidate from the reserved constituency of Nilgiris while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has given its ticket to A Raja. 

Actor Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has given its ticket to Rajendran while the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has fielded M Ramasamy (retd IAS) as its candidate from the Nilgiris seat. 

The BSP has fielded R Ashok Kumar from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. 

According to data by ECI, the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency has a total of 1,003,168 electorates out of which 498,761 are females and 504,407 are males. 

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has forged a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18. 

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. 

The results would be declared on May 23. 

