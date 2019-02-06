हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel announces to contest Lok Sabha election

In December 2017, Hardik had said that he would definitely think about contesting the elections once he will be eligible for the same.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel announces to contest Lok Sabha election

LUCKNOW: Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday announced at a rally in Lucknow that he will contest the upcoming General Election.

It may be recalled that 25-year-old Hardik could not contest the 2014 Lok Sabha poll because he was not eligible to contest for the Lower House.

In December 2017, Hardik had said that he would definitely think about contesting the elections once he will be eligible for the same.

Hardik, however, did not announce the name of the seat from where he will contest the election but sources claim that the popular Patidar leader would contest either from Amreli or Mehsana - both in Gujarat.

It is to be noted that there is a ban on Hardik's entry into Mehsana, which means that he will most likely contest from Amreli. Hardik is set to get support from the Congress because the party had already announced to back the Patidar leader if he plans to contest the election.

Political experts remarked that Amreli will be a safer seat for Hardik because the Congress had won all five seats in this constituency in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki had said in 2017 that his party would offer a ticket to Hardik if he decides to take the political plunge.

