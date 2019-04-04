Perambalur is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formed before the 1952 elections.

The Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 25) consists of 1,049,033 number of electorates in total, of these 520,054 are males and 528,979 are females as per the Election Commission of India 2009 data.

The Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency is spread over six legislative assembly segments with two of them reserved for the SC category and one for the ST category.

Located at an average elevation of 143 m over an area of over 1,750 sq km, the Perambalur District has its headquarters in the city of Perambular.

It is located in the center of the state and has three taluks and 121 village panchayats.

Marutharajaa, R.p. of ADMK is the sitting MP of the Perambalur parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Election, he had decimated S Seemanur Prabu of the DMK with a margin of 2,13,048 votes.

In 2009 Lok Sabha election, D Napoleon of DMK had defeated KK Balasubramanian of ADMK.

Napoleon bagged 398742 votes against Balasubramanian who secured 321138 votes.

About 80 percent of people had cast their votes in this election.

As per 2011 Indian Census data, the district has a population of over 564,000 with 51% males and 49% females.

With a population density of 323 inhabitants per sq km, it is the least population district of the state.

The constituency has total population of 17,06,672, of which, 77.66% live in rural areas and 22.34% in urban.