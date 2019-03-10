PM Modi hopes to witness historic turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, calls for active participation

New Delhi: Even as the Chief Election Commissioner announced the polling dates for the high-pitched Lok Sabha election on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens for active participation, hoping that the 2019 poll will witnesses a historic turnout.

"The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister extended best wishes to the Election Commission officials and security personnel who will be deployed on the field. "Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years," he said.

He also wished luck to all the political parties and candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian!" read one of his tweets.

India will vote for the 17th Lok Sabha in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and result will be declared on the same date as per the Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

The date of polling for the seven phases are April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12, 19. In the first phase, 91 seats across 20 states and UTs will go to polls; Second phase: 97 in 13 States and UTs; Third phase: 115 in 14 States and UTs; Fourth phase - 71 in 9 States and UTs; Fifth phase: 51 in 7 States and UTs; Sixth phase 59 in 7 States and UTs; Seventh phase: 59 in 8 States and UTs.

The elections are being held for 543 out of the 545 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining two seats are reserved for the Anglo-Indian community which are nominated by the President.