Uttar Pradesh

PMs prior to Modi sat in the last row and clapped: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said: Both country and the Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented development since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all others holding the post used to sit in the last row at any international platforms and just used to clap. Adityanath was addressing a public meeting at Lucknow BJP office at the start of `Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat` here on Monday."

The earlier Prime Ministers used to sit in the last row at the global platforms and just clap. However, today the Prime Minister inaugurates such programmes in the presence of the US President and deliver the inaugural speeches," said Adityanath.

He said that both country and the Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented development since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

"In Uttar Pradesh alone, 13 medical colleges were built between 1947 and 2014 whereas in just four year's time, from 2014 onwards, the state got three new medical colleges, two AIIMS, two cancer institutions and lakhs of beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat," said Adityanath.   

