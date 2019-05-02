Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Aakash Kumar Singh of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Prabhakar Jaiaswal of Communist Party of India and Radha Mohan Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AAKASH KUMAR SINGH Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 2 Prabhakar Jaiaswal Communist Party of India 3 RADHA MOHAN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Dinesh Sahani Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 5 Devendra Singh Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party 6 Parasnath Pandey Janvadi Party(Socialist) 7 Parasnath Ram Janata Party 8 Randhir Kumar Tiwari Asli Deshi Party 9 Rajiv Ranjan Janta Dal Rashtravadi 10 Ramchandra Sah Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 11 Vinay Kumar Srivwstava Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 12 Shatrughna Tiwari Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 13 Shekh Seraj Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 14 Shobha Devi Shoshit Samaj Dal 15 Sachin Paswan Rashtriya Hind Sena 16 Satyam Yadav Bahujan Nyay Dal 17 Md. Ajmer Alam Independent 18 Aniket Ranjan Independent 19 Pradeep Singh Independent 20 Manoj Tiwari Independent 21 Muneshwar Tiwari Independent 22 Shakti Kumar Independent

Purvi Champaran constituency covers six assembly segments – Harsidhi, Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra and Motihari.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.92 lakh votes. He had defeated Binod Kumar Srivastava of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Singh had secured 400452 votes while Srivastava got 208289 votes.