Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12. This constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Purvi Champaran constituency covers six assembly segments – Harsidhi, Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra and Motihari.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.92 lakh votes. He had defeated Binod Kumar Srivastava of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Singh had secured 400452 votes while Srivastava got 208289 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 57.16 percent across 1333 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray Avaneesh Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal (United) and Dilip Singh who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Radha Mohan Singh of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 79 thousand votes against Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the RJD. While Radha Mohan got 201114 seats, Akhilesh Prasad secured 121824 seats.

Other members in the fray were Arvind Kumar Gupta of the Indian National Congress and of Nagendra Sahani the Loktantrik Samata Dal.