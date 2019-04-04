हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Rajampet is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is situated in the Rayalaseema region of the state.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 P.V.MIDHUN REDDY Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
2 M.SHAJAHAN BASHA (JAHA) Indian National Congress
3 D A SATHYA PRABHA Telugu Desam
4 ASADI. VENKATADRI Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party
6 KARIMULLA KHAN PATTAN Navataram Party
7 KHADER VALI SHAIK Indian Union Muslim League
8 SYED MUKARRAM Janasena Party
9 NARESH KUMAR POOJALA Independent
10 PASUPULETI VENKATARAMANA ROYAL Independent
13 M.SHAJAHAN BASHA (JAHA) Independent

The voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 78.05 per cent while the overall state voter turnout was 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019RajampetAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
