Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six legislative assembly segments.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KARTI P CHIDAMBARAM Indian National Congress 2 SARAVANAN.K Bahujan Samaj Party 3 H.RAJA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 V.SAKTHI PRIYA Naam Tamilar Katchi 5 KAVINGNAR SNEKAN Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 ARIMALAM THIAGI.SUBRAMANIAN MUTHURAJA Agila India Makkal Kazhagam 7 M.PRABHAKARAN Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 8 A.VELLADURAI Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam 9 A.ANTONY SESU RAJA Independent 10 L.KASINATHAN Independent 11 N.KARTHICK Independent 12 C.SARAVANAN Independent 13 SINGADURAI.R Independent 14 C.CHIDAMBARAM Independent 15 M.CHINNAIAH Independent 16 SENTHAMILSELVI.R Independent 17 SENTHIL KUMAR.C Independent 18 K.CHELLAKKANNU Independent 19 P.SELVARAJ Independent 20 R.NATARAJAN Independent 21 V.PANDI Independent 22 M.MOHAMMED RABEEK Independent 23 A.RADHA KRISHNAN Independent 24 M.RAJASEKAR Independent 25 M.RAJA Independent 26 P.RAJENDHIRAN Independent

The electors in the Sivaganga Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.