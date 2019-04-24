close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Srerampur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

File Photo

Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Serampore in West Bengal. 

Kalyan Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress, Tirthankar Ray of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Debjit Sarkar of Bharatiya Janata Party, Debabrata Biswas of Indian National Congress and Lachman Rajak of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Srerampur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal. 

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KALYAN BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress
2 TIRTHANKAR RAY Communist Party of India (Marxist)
3 DEBJIT SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party
4 DEBABRATA BISWAS Indian National Congress
5 LACHMAN RAJAK Bahujan Samaj Party
6 KASHINATH MURMU Indian Unity Centre
7 PRADYUT CHOWDHURI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 PRABHASH CHANDRA KAR Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party
9 AVASH MUNSHI Independent
10 MANGAL SARKAR Independent
11 SWAPAN MANNA Independent

Also read: Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency

The Srerampur Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Chanditala and Jangipara.

This seat is not reserved for any category and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Kalyan Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee won the seat by getting 614,933 votes.

