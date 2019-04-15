Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency is one of the 20 constituencies representing the southern Indian state of Kerala in the Lok Sabha.

The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency is composed of seven assembly segments, out of which Vattiyoorkavu is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency are - Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara.

While Congress has renominated its sitting MP Shashi Tharoor from this seat, BJP has fielded Kummanam Rajasekharan and CPM has given the ticket to C Divakaran.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

1 KIRAN KUMAR. S.K Bahujan Samaj Party 2 KUMMANAM RAJASEKHARAN Bharatiya Janata Party 3 C. DIVAKARAN Communist Party of India 4 Dr. SHASHI THAROOR Indian National Congress 5 PANDALAM KERALAVARMARAJA Pravasi Nivasi Party 6 S MINI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 CHRISTOPHER SHAJU PALIYODE Independent 8 GOPAKUMAR OORUPOIKA Independent 9 JAIN WILSON Independent 10 JOHNY THAMPY Independent 11 B. DEVADATHAN Independent 12 BINU. D Independent 13 MITHRA KUMAR G Independent 14 VISHNU S AMBADI Independent 15 T SASI Independent 16 M.S SUBI Independent 17 NANDHAVANAM SUSEELAN Independent

Dr Shashi Tharoor of the INC is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.