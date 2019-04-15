Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency

The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency is one of the 20 constituencies representing the southern Indian state of Kerala in the Lok Sabha.

Since Thiruvananthapuram is the capital of Kerala, this constituency holds immense political importance in the overall context.

The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency is composed of seven assembly segments, out of which Vattiyoorkavu is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency are - Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Dr Shashi Tharoor of the INC is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Tharoor, who is accused of involvement in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's murder, bagged 297,806 votes and defeated BJP candidate O Rajagopal by a small margin of 15000 votes.

Two years later, O Rajagopal became BJP's first member of legislative assembly in Kerala to be elected from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemom.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Thiruvananthapuram will witness a three-sided battle for power between three heavyweights.

Shashi Tharoor, who is Congress party's sitting MP since 2009, will be contesting the elections from the same seat.

While the BJP has fielded Kummanam Rajasekharan - ex-Governor of Mizoram - as Tharoor's opponent in the region.

He was Kerala BJP president from 2015 to 2018.

Meanwhile, C Divakaran, who was the minister of Food Supplies from 2006 to 2011 in the VS Achuthanandan government, is contesting on CPM's ticket in the region.

He is the sitting MLA of Nedumangad seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.