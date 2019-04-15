Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 20 parliamentary seats allotted to the southern state of Kerala.

Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 10) has under its jurisdiction seven assembly constituencies, of which the Nattika assembly segment is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Thrissur parliamentary constituency are Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad.

TN Prathapan of the INC, Suresh Gopi of the BJP, Rajaji Mathew Thomas (CPI) are some of the noted candidates contesting from here.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala -

1 NIKHIL CHANDRASEKHARAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 T. N. PRATHAPAN Indian National Congress 3 RAJAJI MATHEW THOMAS Communist Party of India 4 SURESH GOPI Bharatiya Janata Party 5 N. D. VENU Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 6 PRAVEEN K. P. Independent 7 SUVITH Independent 8 SONU Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

CN Jayadevan of CPI is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.