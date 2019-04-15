Thrissur Lok Sabha constituemcy is one of the 20 parliamentary seats allotted to the southern state of Kerala.

Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 10) has under its jurisdiction seven assembly constituencies, of which the Nattika assembly segment is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Thrissur parliamentary constituency are Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

CN Jayadevan of CPI is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, CN Jayadevan secured 389209 votes and trounced KP Dhanapalan of the INC.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP has allotted the seat to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) which claims to have the support of the backward Hindu Ezhavas.

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally has been fielded by the party from this seat.

Meanwhile, the CPI has picked its 65-year-old legislator Rajaji Mathew Thomas to be their face in Thrissur.

He had won the Ollur Assembly seat in 2006.

DCC President and former three-time MLA TN Prathapan is Congress' candidate from the district.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.