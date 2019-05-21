close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
article 370

Time for annulment of Article 370 and 35A: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to abrogate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution.

Time for annulment of Article 370 and 35A: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina demanded that Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution should be repealed at the earliest even though the results of the Lok Sabha elections are awaited.

"In the lieu of Article 370 and 35A, big political families have looted Jammu and Kashmir and the poor people. This is the time when such articles should be done away with as it gives birth to separatism and terrorism," said Ravinder Raina.

The BJP in their election manifesto has promised to abrogate Article 370 and do away with Article 35A of the Constitution. The manifesto states that the NDA government is committed to overcoming all obstacles that come in the way of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

Article 35A protects the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with respect to employment, property and aids by the state government whereas Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state giving the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance. 

Tags:
article 370Article 35ARavinder RainaLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

Priyanka urges party workers to not lose hope over exit polls results

Must Watch

PT45M12S

Detailed analysis of BJP's electoral performance between 2009 and 2019