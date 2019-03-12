Trinamool Congress releases list of its candidates for Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of TMC candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Announcing the list, Mamata said that six sitting MPS will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and will work for the organisation. She also said that this time, at least 41 per cent nominees of Trinamool Congress candidates will be women. "Trinamool Congress will field 41 per cent female candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This is a proud moment for us."

This year, the party will also contest seats in Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and Andaman, said the TMC supremo.

Take a look at Trinamool Congress candidates list for 42 seats:

Coochbehar: Sri Paresh Chandra Adhikary Alipurduar: Sri Dasrath Tirkey Jaipaiguri: Sri Bijoy Chandra Barman Darjeeling: Sri Amar Singh Rai Raiganj: Sri Kanaia Lal Agarwal Balurghat: Sri Arpita Ghosh Maldaha Uttar Smt. Mausam Noor Maldaha Dakshin: Dr. Moazzem Hossain Jangipur: Janab Khalilur Rahaman Baharampur: Sri Apurba Sarkar Murshidabad: Janab Abu Taher Krishnagar: Ms. Mahua Moitra Ranaghat: Smt. Rupali Biswas Bongaon: Smt. Mamatabala Thakur Barrackpore: Sri Dinesh Trivedi Dum Dum: Prof. Saugata Ray Barasat: Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Basirhat: Nusrat Jahan Joynagar (SC): Smt. Pratima Mondal Mathurapur (SC): Sri CM Jatua Diamond Harbour: Sri Abhishek Banerjee Jadavpur: Ms. Mimi Chakraborty Kolkata Dakshin: Smt. Mala Roy Kolkata Uttar: Sri Sudip Bandyopadhyay Howrah: Sri Prasun Banerjee Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed Serampore: Sri Kalyan Banerjee Hooghly (SC): Dr. Ratna De (Nag) Arambagh: Smt Aparupa Podda Tamluk: Sri Dibyendu Adhikari Kanthi: Sri Sisir Adhikari Ghatal (ST): Sri Deepak Adhikari (Dev) Jhargram: Mr. Birbaha Soren Medinipur: Dr. Manas Bhuina Purulia (SC): Dr. Mriganka Mahato Bankura: Sri Subrata Mukherjee Bishnupur (SC): Sri Shymal Santra Bardhaman Purba (SC): Sri Sunil Kumar Mondal Asansol: Sreemati Dev Verma (Moon Moon Sen) Bardhaman-Durgapur: Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamitra Bolpur (SC): Sri Asit Mal Birbhum: Smt. Satabdi Roy

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government, Mamata said that she had information that VVIPs were using choppers and chartered flights to transport money to distribute among voters 'as a bribe'.

Lok Sabha election in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held in seven phases till May 19, followed by the counting which would take place on May 23, the Election Commission on Sunday.

The Trinamool presently represents 32 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

