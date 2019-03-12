हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC list

Trinamool Congress releases list of its candidates for Lok Sabha election

This year, the party will also contest seats in Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and Andaman, said the TMC supremo. 

Trinamool Congress releases list of its candidates for Lok Sabha election
File photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a list of TMC candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state. 

Announcing the list, Mamata said that six sitting MPS will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and will work for the organisation. She also said that this time, at least 41 per cent nominees of Trinamool Congress candidates will be women. "Trinamool Congress will field 41 per cent female candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This is a proud moment for us." 

This year, the party will also contest seats in Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and Andaman, said the TMC supremo. 

Take a look at Trinamool Congress candidates list for 42 seats: 

  1. Coochbehar: Sri Paresh Chandra Adhikary
  2. Alipurduar: Sri Dasrath Tirkey
  3. Jaipaiguri: Sri Bijoy Chandra Barman
  4. Darjeeling: Sri Amar Singh Rai 
  5. Raiganj: Sri Kanaia Lal Agarwal
  6. Balurghat: Sri Arpita Ghosh
  7. Maldaha Uttar Smt. Mausam Noor
  8. Maldaha Dakshin: Dr. Moazzem Hossain
  9. Jangipur: Janab Khalilur Rahaman
  10. Baharampur: Sri Apurba Sarkar
  11. Murshidabad: Janab Abu Taher
  12. Krishnagar: Ms. Mahua Moitra
  13. Ranaghat: Smt. Rupali Biswas
  14. Bongaon: Smt. Mamatabala Thakur
  15. Barrackpore: Sri Dinesh Trivedi
  16. Dum Dum: Prof. Saugata Ray
  17. Barasat: Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
  18. Basirhat: Nusrat Jahan
  19. Joynagar (SC): Smt. Pratima Mondal
  20. Mathurapur (SC): Sri CM Jatua
  21. Diamond Harbour: Sri Abhishek Banerjee
  22. Jadavpur: Ms. Mimi Chakraborty
  23. Kolkata Dakshin: Smt. Mala Roy
  24. Kolkata Uttar: Sri Sudip Bandyopadhyay
  25. Howrah: Sri Prasun Banerjee
  26. Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed
  27. Serampore: Sri Kalyan Banerjee
  28. Hooghly (SC): Dr. Ratna De (Nag)
  29. Arambagh: Smt Aparupa Podda
  30. Tamluk: Sri Dibyendu Adhikari
  31. Kanthi:  Sri Sisir Adhikari
  32. Ghatal (ST): Sri Deepak Adhikari (Dev)
  33. Jhargram: Mr. Birbaha Soren
  34. Medinipur: Dr. Manas Bhuina
  35. Purulia (SC): Dr. Mriganka Mahato
  36. Bankura: Sri Subrata Mukherjee
  37. Bishnupur (SC): Sri Shymal Santra
  38. Bardhaman Purba (SC): Sri Sunil Kumar Mondal
  39. Asansol: Sreemati Dev Verma (Moon Moon Sen)
  40. Bardhaman-Durgapur: Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamitra
  41. Bolpur (SC): Sri Asit Mal
  42. Birbhum: Smt. Satabdi Roy

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government, Mamata said that she had information that VVIPs were using choppers and chartered flights to transport money to distribute among voters 'as a bribe'.

Lok Sabha election in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held in seven phases till May 19, followed by the counting which would take place on May 23, the Election Commission on Sunday. 
The Trinamool presently represents 32 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. 
 

Tags:
TMC listTrinamool CongressMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joins BJP

Must Watch

PT1M44S

No alliance with Congress anywhere for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati