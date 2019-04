Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

HD Devegowda of Janata Dal (Secular), GS Basavaraj of Bharatiya Janata Party and N Shivanna of Communist Party of India are a few prominent candidates for general election 2019 contesting from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 H. D. DEVEGOWDA Janata Dal (Secular) 2 G. S. BASAVARAJ Bharatiya Janata Party 3 N. SHIVANNA Communist Party of India 4 K. C. HANUMANTHARAYA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 CHAYA RAJASHANKAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MAHALAKSHMI C. P. Ambedkar Samaj Party 7 KAPANIGOWDA Independent 8 T. N. KUMARA SWAMY Independent 9 G. NAGENDRA Independent 10 PRAKASH. R. A. JAIN Independent 11 B. S. MALLIKARJUNAIAH Independent 12 D. SHARADHISHAYANA Independent 13 K. V. SRINIVAS KALKERE Independent 14 J. K. SAMI Independent 15 SIDDARAMEGOWDA T. B. Independent

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi and Madhugiri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, S. P. Muddahanumegowda belonging to the Indian National Congress– won by defeating G. S. Basavaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the year 2009, G. S. Basavaraj of the BJP had defeated S. P. Muddahanumegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular).

The voter turnout figure was at 72.57 percent across 1826 polling stations.