Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi and Madhugiri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, S. P. Muddahanumegowda belonging to the Indian National Congress– won by a margin of over 74 thousand votes. He had defeated G. S. Basavaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Muddahanumegowda had secured 429868 votes while Basavaraj got 355827 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 72.57 percent across 1826 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were A.Krishnappa of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Chinnappa.V of the Communist Party of India.

In the year 2009, G. S. Basavaraj of the BJP– won by a margin of just over 21 thousand votes. He had defeated S. P. Muddahanumegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular). Basavaraj had secured 331064 votes while Muddahanumegowda got 309619 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were P. Kodandaramaiah of the INC and Sowrishankara Swamigalu of the Samajwadi Party.