Lok Sabha election 2019

Under attack, Congress' Sam Pitroda apologises for 1984 riots remark

Sam Pitroda has now apologised for his remark mon 1984 riots.

Under attack, Congress&#039; Sam Pitroda apologises for 1984 riots remark

NEW DELHI: Under severe attack from the BJP and various Sikh bodies, Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday apologised for his controversial remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Pitroda, who heads the overseas wing of the Congress party, said that his statement was ''misrepresented and taken out of context''.

''The statement I made was completely twisted, taken out of context because my Hindi isn't good, what I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua.' I couldn't translate 'bura' in my mind,'' Pitroda said.

''What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss as to what BJP government promised and what it delivered. I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise. This has been blown out of proportion,'' he added.

 

Live TV

Pitroda's apology on 1984 riots case came shortly after the Congress party completely distanced itself from the controversy and said that it was his ''personal opinion''.   

The Congress party also issued a statement in which it warned its leaders to be "careful and sensitive" about the remarks they make.

It may be recalled that Pitroda is believed to be very close to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The party asserted that it supports "justice and stern punishment for those found guilty", adding that "any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of the Congress party".

"Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Shri Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of the Congress party. We advise all leaders to be careful and sensitive," the statement said.

"Violence and riots are unacceptable and unpardonable in our society. Indian National Congress and its leadership have strived to ensure justice for 1984 riot victims. We continue to support the quest for justice and stern punishment for those found guilty in the 1984 riots," it further said.

"We abhor violence of any kind, against any person or a group of people based on their caste, colour, region or religion. This is the essence of India," added the statement.

The anti-Sikh riots took place after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. According to news agency ANI, citing official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi.

