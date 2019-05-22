Watch Live Streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 results for 25 seats in Rajasthan

Voting for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan took place on April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase) while the results will be declared after the counting of votes on May 23 (Thursday) .

The main contest in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Rajasthan is between BJP and Congress. The state recorded a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 people (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency witnessed the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know



One of the most talked-about seats is Jodhpur from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is fighting against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. Barmer constituency is witnessing a fight between Congress' Manvendra Singh – a former BJP MLA and the son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh – is contesting against the BJP's Kailash Chaudhary.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son and BJP leader Dushyant Singh is contesting against Congress's Pramod Sharma from the Jhalawar-Baran seat. Erstwhile Jaipur royal family member and former BJP legislator Diya Kumari is pitted against Congress' Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seat.

Exit polls suggest a massive win for the BJP in Lok Sabha election result 2019 from Rajasthan. Republic-CVoter has predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress may get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS has also predicted 22-23 seats for the saffron party and 2-3 seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will win four. Aaj Tak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.