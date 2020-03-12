MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari stopped from meeting rebel party MLAs in Bengaluru, taken into preventive custody

BENGALURU: Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh government Minister Jitu Patwari was on Thursday (March 12, 2020) stooped from meeting the rebel MLAs of his party, who had been staying at a resort in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

According to reports, Patwari and another Congress MLA Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru to meet the rebel Congress MLAs but they were allegedly stopped by the security personnel.

This led to a mild scuffle following which Patwari and Singh were taken into preventive custody by the Bengaluru Police

The Congress party later alleged that Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh, who had gone to meet the party MLAs were taken into preventive custody by police from outside Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru which resulted in a scuffle there.

He had gone to Embassy Boulevard to meet Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs but he was not allowed to meet them, the party said.

#WATCH Karnataka: Scuffle broke out between Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a police personnel, while Patwari was trying to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OJrGbGD663 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

''Patwari and Singh had gone to Bengaluru where they were assaulted. We have info that our ministers have been arrested. If the police don't take action and release our ministers and MLAs, we will have to take it to the court,'' the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders said in a press conference.

The two MP Congress MLAs were later released by the police. Jitu Patwari then went on to meet senior party leader DK Shivakumar at latter's residence in Bengaluru.

It may be noted that over a dozen rebel Congress MLAs had been staying in Bengaluru, which had triggered a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh where the Kamal Nath government has come in minority.