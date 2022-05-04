MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that BJP is behind the ongoing loudspeaker row across the state and accused the saffron party of using Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for creating a divide among people in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “BJP is behind the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra. They're using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus in the state.”

BJP is behind the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra. They're using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus in the state: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/EJJqCFqmVy — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

The senior Maharashtra politician further said, “It's just not about loudspeakers in mosques, in Maharashtra, 'Aartis' are being conducted early morning and people often hear them through loudspeakers as not all of them can enter temple premises, but that can't happen today, which's unfortunate.”

Raut went on to add that the Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers is the same for all. “Now our temples also have to bear the brunt of it. It's a black day for us Hindus that people couldn't hear Aartis because of BJP's politics in cahoots with Raj Thackeray,” Raut said.

Amid prevailing tensions over the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Raut added that there were no illegal loudspeakers in the state. He alleged that MNS chief Raj Thackeray was creating a ‘nautanki’ (drama) over the issue.

"There are no illegal loudspeakers in Maharashtra. There is complete peace in the state... it was a one-day nautanki, Raut said adding ‘Raat gayi, baat gayi.’

Earlier today, Raj Thackeray shared a video of Bal Thackeray in which the latter can be heard speaking against the use of loudspeakers. In the video, shared by Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray is heard saying that the Shiv Sena will not rest until it is successful in preventing people from offering namaz on roads when it comes to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Raut also hit back at senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Shankar Sable`s recent remarks that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sitting in the lap of Congress and disrespecting Bal Thackeray.

"Bal Thackeray is revered for us, be it yesterday, today and in the future. The entire country knows the relationship between Balasaheb Thackeray and the BJP. So, there is no explanation needed to tell us about this. Uddhav Thackeray is sitting in the lap of Congress and disrespecting Balasaheb. Do not try to teach Hindutva to BJP. Hinduism is our way of life, it is not our political subject," Sable had said.

Responding to this, Raut said, "Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena`s school of Hindutva is original."

Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP had often cheated Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for Hindutva and added that he is not so "gullible" like his father.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.