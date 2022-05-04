New Delhi: After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s May 3 deadline, Hanuman Chalisa was played during the wee hours of Wednesday (May 4) morning in Mumbai’s Charkop during the morning azaan.

Thackeray had demanded that the loudspeakers used in mosques be removed by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at high volume to drown out azaan. Reiterating his remark, the MNS chief said on Tuesday, "I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!"

Following his mega rally in Aurangabad on Sunday, the police registered an offence against him over his "provocative" speech on the use of loudspeakers in mosques. The 53-year-old politician was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, PTI cited an official as saying.

While the Mumbai police on Tuesday evening served a notice to Raj Thackeray under CrPC section 149 related to preventing cognizable offences.

MNS leaders have threatened to hit the streets in case of further action against their party head.

Moreover, a court in Maharashtra's Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

Commenting on the loudspeaker row, Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said suitable action will be taken if someone gives inflammatory speeches. "The government does not run on an ultimatum. There is rule of law in the state," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

(With inputs from Vaidehi Kanekar)