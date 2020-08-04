Bombay HC suspends all hearings, holiday declared in government offices due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suspended all hearings and declared a holiday in view of heavy overnight rainfall in Mumbai and the suburban region. The hearing on PIL demanding transfer of Sushant's case to CBI was also postponed, said reports.

Meanwhile, the state government also declared a holiday in all its offices in Mumbai and the suburban region due to IMD’s prediction of heavy rainfall in the city. However, there will be no restriction on essential services.

Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai. One person died and several areas were flooded and train services were as heavy rainfall submerged parts of the Mumbai city.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north-south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai. Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, an official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed. The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days.