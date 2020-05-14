Coronavirus crisis: Odisha-bound truck carrying migrants overturns near Nashik, 3 injured

NASHIK: A truck carrying migrant labourers going to Odisha overturned near Ghoti-Sinnar highway in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

At least three migrant labourers were seriously injured in the incident.

The truck was reportedly carrying over 50 migrant labourers who were headed to their home state Odisha.

After the mishap, the driver of the truck fled from the spot but the cleaner was nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police.

After the initial inquiry, it has come to light that each migrant labourer was charged Rs 4000 for ferrying them to Odisha.

A similar incident took place on Wednesday when a tempo carrying migrant workers had overturned in Thane city.

The tempo was carrying around a dozen workers when the accident occurred, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

"The vehicle was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai. However, its driver lost control and the tempo turned turtle on the highway passing through Thane city. Eight labourers were injured," he said.

They were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial Civic Hospital at Kalwa in the district.

In another tragic news, at least eight migrant workers were killed while 54 were seriously injured on Thursday morning after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The victims were returning to their home in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra when they met with the accident.

The accident occurred at around 3 am, news agency ANI reported. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.