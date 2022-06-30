Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to take oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister later today, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as state’s chief minister after losing the Supreme Court battle challenging Governor's order to face a floor test. According to sources, Fadnavis is likely to take oath around 7 PM tonight. It also emerged that Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is also expected to be sworn in as Deputy CM.

If reports are to be believed, only 2 people will be taking oath tonight. Latest reports claimed that Fadnavis and Shinde are on their way to meet Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. After taking the oath, the duo is also expected to hold a joint press conference.

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday afternoon, met senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence in south Mumbai to discuss the formation of the next government in Maharashtra following the collapse of the MVA dispensation a day ago.

Shinde and Fadnavis held a brief meeting at the latter's residence before both of them headed to the Raj Bhavan along with several BJP leaders. They will submit the letters of the supporting MLAs to Governor B S Koshyari to stake a claim for government formation, BJP leaders said.

The BJP has said that it has the support of a total of 170 MLAs, including those from Shinde's rebel faction. The Mumbai police had made heavy security arrangements in view of Shinde's arrival in the city. Roads were emptied so that Shinde's cavalcade faces no hindrance while going to 'Sagar', the official bungalow of Fadnavis located at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil led the cavalcade himself while other police officials stood guard throughout the route for quick movement and also to ensure that there were no protests by Shiv Sena supporters, an official said.

"Shinde, who landed at Mumbai airport by chartered flight this afternoon, was escorted by the senior police officials from the airport to South Mumbai. Traffic on the route was stopped to facilitate the passage of Shinde's convoy," officials said.

Shinde was seen waving to supporters throughout the route. Some Shiv Sena workers, who tried to hold a protest outside 'Sagar', were detained, the officials added.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP has 106 MLAs. The MVA strength before the revolt in the Sena was 152 – Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44). Smaller parties and Independents, the Others, account for the remaining 29.