Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai's Church Gate

A fire broke out late on Thursday night in a building in the Church Gate area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The fire incident took place in the building that houses the Bank of India branch of the Church Gate area. At least a dozen fire engines were rushed to the spot, as soon as the news of the fire incident came in.

According to the employees of the fire station, the shutter of the bank was closed when the incident took place and the premise inside was filled with smoke. The workers managed to break the glass and enter inside. However, by then a lot of things and papers had been damaged.

In this fire, many records, documents, furniture, and wirings of the bank were burnt. It is a matter of relief that there was no casualties or injuries in the fire incident.

After a struggle of several hours, the fire tenders were able to completely douse the fire. The fire incident has been called the Level 2 fire. According to an initial investigation, the primary cause for the fire is being termed as a short circuit.