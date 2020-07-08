Hotels, guest houses in Maharashtra reopen today with strict guidelines

New Delhi/Mumbai: Hotels, lodges and guest houses reopened in Maharashtra from Wednesday (July 8) with strict guidelines from the state government.

Hotels that have been closed since March 23 in the state will operate at 33% capacity among various other specific conditions laid down by the state government. As per the official order on July 6, 2020 order read that if these hotels or lodges are being used for quarantine facilities, they will continue to be used for the purpose unless decided otherwise by district or municipal administration.

Posters, standees, AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.

Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Tables/space should have a protective glass. Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves and etc. shall be made available by the hotel to the staff as well as guests.

Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc for both check-ins, check-out and playing orders inside the premises.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30° C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited inside the premises. However, use of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to a maximum of 13 participants is permitted.

Guests will have to compulsorily use Aarogya Setu App.

Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest vacates the room. After the clients stay is over, the room should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours. All linens, towels should be changed after the guest vacates the room.