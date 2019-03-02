I'm not supposed to tell you this: Nagpur City Police uses Abhinandan's line to drive home a strong point

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's determination and courage in face of adversity has become a symbol bravery across the country.

As Pakistani captivators demand information, the Wing Commander is seen repeating one line in a now viral video.

"I am not supposed to tell you this."

It comes as no surprise as law enforcement agencies use his infamous words to drive home important message and patriotism.

Which is why, Nagpur City Police's tweet on cyber security on Saturday evening, has now gone viral.

“When someone asks for your OTP : 'I am not supposed to tell you this' #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #NagpurPolice" tweeted the agency.

On Wednesday, Abhinandan, flying the MiG 21 Bison, was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down.

Abhinandan ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing.

After spending 59-hours in Pakistan captivity, the IAF personnel was handed over to Indian authorities on Friday night.