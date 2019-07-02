Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Showers persist, rail movement affected

2 July 2019, 06:48 AM
Rain has taken a toll on air traffic as well.
An Air India Express IX248 flight from Dubai could not land here and eventually made way for Ahmedabad.
A SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane from Jaipur overshot the runway at Mumbai airport late on Monday although it is not clear if this was because of wet conditions. The main runway is reportedly closed due to this.
2 July 2019, 06:46 AM
Wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad, at least 12 killed. (Read report here)
2 July 2019, 06:34 AM
All schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai today as per directives of Municipal Commissioner.
2 July 2019, 06:31 AM
Government of Maharashtra has declared today as a 'Public Holiday' as a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy and incessant rainfall in Mumbai.
2 July 2019, 06:30 AM
Due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains, following trains have been cancelled for today:
1)12922/12921-Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat
2)59024/59023-Valsad-Mumbai Central - Valsad
3)12009/12010-Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central
4)22953- Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad
5)69164- Dahanu Rd-Panvel
6)69174- Dahanu Rd - Borivali
7)69149 - Virar -Bharuch .
8)69139 - Borivali- Surat
9) 12935 - Bandra T- Surat Intercity
2 July 2019, 06:29 AM
WR suburban services are running between Churchgate & Virar. The frequency may be less between Vasai Road & Virar due to receipt of outstation trains.
59038- Surat - Virar of 02/07/2019 is short terminated at Dahanu Road.
59440- Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central of 01/07/2019 is short terminated at Vapi.
2 July 2019, 06:27 AM
Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today as 'Public Holiday' at all government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.
2 July 2019, 06:26 AM
Rainfall recorded in various parts of the city:
CST area (South Mumbai) : in last 3 hours -19.30mm, in last 12hours- 71.11mm, 24 hours -146.03,
Hindmata - in last 3 hours - 37.07,i12 hours -80.71, 24 hours -192.45mm,
King Circle - in last 37.36mm, 12 hours- 106.17, 24 hours -210.31mm,
Kurla - in last 3 hours - 69.59 mm, 12 hours -319.76, 24 hours -407.35mm
Vikroli - 3hours - 57.46mm, 12 hours- 302.99mm, 24 hours -413.99
Sion - in last 3 hours 53.10mm, 12hours -141.23mm, 24 hours 231.88mm
Mulund - in last 3hours 49.26mm, 12 hours 205.46mm, 24 hours 276.56mm
Bandra - in last 3 hours 52.08mm, 12 hours -142.97mm, 24 hours -251.65mm
Boriwali -in last 3 hours 52.31 mm, 12 hours- 273.79mm, 24 hours - 379.71mm
2 July 2019, 06:25 AM
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that Mumbai has received its heaviest rainfall in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs.