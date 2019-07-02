close

Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Showers persist, rail movement affected

Heavy showers have persisted in Mumbai and complete civic apathy has only compounded problems for locals here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 - 06:50
After 'Manic' Monday, it could well be 'Torrid' Tuesday as Mumbai grapples with heavy showers which have already taken a toll on road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city and adjoining suburbs have reported waterlogging which has only compounded troubles for locals and exposed, once again, the complete civic apathy in the financial capital of the country.

Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning with the Met department predicting showers to persist till at least Wednesday. Monsoon may have made a delayed entry into the city but its intensity has been strong in the past few days.

While authorities are working overtime to ensure the least inconvenience to locals, the ground reality has been far different.

Here are the live and latest rain-related developments from Mumbai and its suburbs from Tuesday (July 2):

2 July 2019, 06:48 AM

Rain has taken a toll on air traffic as well.

An Air India Express IX248 flight from Dubai could not land here and eventually made way for Ahmedabad.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane from Jaipur overshot the runway at Mumbai airport late on Monday although it is not clear if this was because of wet conditions. The main runway is reportedly closed due to this.

2 July 2019, 06:46 AM

Wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad, at least 12 killed. (Read report here)

2 July 2019, 06:34 AM

All schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai today as per directives of Municipal Commissioner.

2 July 2019, 06:31 AM

Government of Maharashtra has declared today as a 'Public Holiday' as a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy and incessant rainfall in Mumbai.

2 July 2019, 06:30 AM

Due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains, following trains have been cancelled for today:

1)12922/12921-Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat

2)59024/59023-Valsad-Mumbai Central - Valsad

3)12009/12010-Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central 

4)22953- Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad 

5)69164- Dahanu Rd-Panvel 

6)69174- Dahanu Rd - Borivali 

7)69149 - Virar -Bharuch .

8)69139 - Borivali- Surat

9) 12935 - Bandra T- Surat Intercity

2 July 2019, 06:29 AM

WR suburban services are running between Churchgate & Virar. The frequency may be less between Vasai Road & Virar due to receipt of outstation trains.

59038- Surat - Virar of 02/07/2019 is short terminated at Dahanu Road. 

59440- Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central of 01/07/2019 is short terminated at Vapi.

2 July 2019, 06:27 AM

Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai has declared today as 'Public Holiday' at all government and private offices in Greater Mumbai.

2 July 2019, 06:26 AM

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the city:

CST area (South Mumbai) : in last 3 hours -19.30mm, in last 12hours- 71.11mm, 24 hours -146.03,

Hindmata - in last 3 hours - 37.07,i12 hours -80.71, 24 hours -192.45mm,

King Circle - in last 37.36mm, 12 hours- 106.17, 24 hours -210.31mm,

Kurla - in last 3 hours - 69.59 mm, 12 hours -319.76, 24 hours -407.35mm

Vikroli - 3hours - 57.46mm, 12 hours- 302.99mm, 24 hours -413.99

Sion - in last 3 hours 53.10mm, 12hours -141.23mm, 24 hours 231.88mm

Mulund - in last 3hours 49.26mm, 12 hours 205.46mm, 24 hours 276.56mm

Bandra - in last 3 hours 52.08mm, 12 hours -142.97mm, 24 hours -251.65mm

Boriwali -in last 3 hours 52.31 mm, 12 hours- 273.79mm, 24 hours - 379.71mm

2 July 2019, 06:25 AM

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that Mumbai has received its heaviest rainfall in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. 

