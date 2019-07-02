Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Showers persist, rail movement affected

After 'Manic' Monday, it could well be 'Torrid' Tuesday as Mumbai grapples with heavy showers which have already taken a toll on road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city and adjoining suburbs have reported waterlogging which has only compounded troubles for locals and exposed, once again, the complete civic apathy in the financial capital of the country.

Several parts of Mumbai have received over 200mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning with the Met department predicting showers to persist till at least Wednesday. Monsoon may have made a delayed entry into the city but its intensity has been strong in the past few days.

While authorities are working overtime to ensure the least inconvenience to locals, the ground reality has been far different.

Here are the live and latest rain-related developments from Mumbai and its suburbs from Tuesday (July 2):