Mumbai local trains face rain fury, several trains cancelled, diverted

Mumbai: Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in Mumbai, the movement of local trains have been affected severely. The Central Railway has suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard. The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

The Central Railway in a statement said, "Due to rains, Central Railway suburban services will run in following sections till further notice - CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line, Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line, 4th corridor to Kharkopar, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on the main line.

In the Western Line, suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Vasai Road with a frequency of 45 minutes between Vasai Road and Virar to receive outstation trains. However, the AC local trains will not ply today.

Here's a list of trains that have been terminated in the Western line.

Harbour line trains are only going up till Bandra and those till Goregaon have been suspended. CST to Vashi Road (up and down) also not working.

The state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools due to heavy downpour.

"Would like to announce and confirm that tomorrow 2nd July 2019, has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public and private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Konkan areas," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours.